Home

Sports

Gautam Gambhir BREAKS Silence on Rumours of Rift With Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni After WTC Final 2023

Gautam Gambhir BREAKS Silence on Rumours of Rift With Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni After WTC Final 2023

Claiming that the relationship he shares with the two is the same, Gambhir said 'there's nothing personal'.

My relationship with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are the same: Gautam Gambhir. (Image: Twitter)

Delhi: It was not a good day for Indian cricket fans as the national side lost the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval on Sunday by 209 runs. Following the loss, former India opener Gautam Gambhir spoke of why India is not being able to win the big ICC titles and also revealed his relationship with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni. Claiming that the relationship he shares with the two is the same, Gambhir said ‘there’s nothing personal’.

“My relationship with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are the same. If there is an argument between us, it stays only on the field, not off field. There’s nothing personal. They want to win as much as I do,” he said in an interview with News 18.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.