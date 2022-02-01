New Delhi: Virat Kohli and BCCI controversy has sparked immense debate in world cricket after the former was stripped down from white-ball captaincy. After the Test series loss on the hands of South Africa, Kohli gave up his Test captaincy as well. Former India international, Gautam Gambhir said that things could’ve been sorted personally as it was an internal problem and not a big issue.Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Gives Verdict on India's Next Kapil Dev, Says If You Don't Have Something Don't Go For It

"I think this could've been sorted behind closed doors as well. It was an internal battle. It was a great TRP for a lot of new channels but that's fine. If you go to the depth of it, the matter can easily be solved. It's not that big of an issue," Gambhir told to Times Now.

For the ex-India opener, there is no such controversy in his eyes and talking about the captaincy, he felt Kohli should have continued as red-ball captain. According to him the BCCI and selectors were right as far as the white-ball captaincy is concerned.

“Honestly, I don’t see any controversy which was created. Talking about captaincy, I think Virat should have continued as red-ball captain. But for white-ball captaincy, once he decided to let go off T20I captaincy, he had to let go of ODI captaincy as well. The BCCI and the selectors were right from the white-ball point of view. But it was Virat’s personal decision to step down from Test captaincy, which he should have continued,” he added.

“Everything has a tenure and time period. You obviously have to be aware of that. People might say ‘what this guy has done’ but you know when you think of moving forward and achieving more, you feel like you have done your job”, Gambhir said.