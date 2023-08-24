Home

Sports

Gautam Gambhir Calls T10 Format Exciting And Challenging

Gautam Gambhir Calls T10 Format Exciting And Challenging

The US Masters T10 League is being held from 18 August 2023 to 27 August 2023. The next T10 league will be the Abu Dhabi T10 Season 7.

US T10 Masters League 2023. (Pic: Twitter)

Lauderhill: Considered to be among the most dynamic and explosive batters on his day, Gautam Gambhir, a winner of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 and an ODI World Cup Winner in 2011, the former Indian cricketer termed the T10 as a challenging but enjoyable format.

Trending Now

Captain of the New Jersey Triton’s at the first ever US Masters T10 tournament in Florida, Gambhir, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, also added that he’s still getting used to the fast-paced format.

“The T10 format is a really good one and quite challenging as well. It is a very exciting format and hopefully this tournament will help bring in more fans for the sport in USA,” Gambhir said.

Speaking further about the nuances of cricket’s fastest and most explosive format, the former opening batter said that while the T10 can be a little difficult, it gives players plenty of opportunities to perform.

“I think the shorter the format, you’ve got more opportunity, especially with the bowlers because you know the batter is going to look to hit you every ball. So, there will always be an opportunity. But for the batters obviously going to be difficult because it’s about going out there and hitting it from ball one. So, which is sometimes not easy,” the southpaw explained.

The Indian cricket legend also added that the T10 format is a shot in the arm for the associate nations.

“A lot of the associate nations do play a lot of white ball cricket, so obviously it will help them develop new shots as batters, which has happened a bit in T20, but you might get to see more of it in the T10.”

Gambhir himself is yet to light the stage on fire at the US Masters T10, but under his leadership, the New Jersey Triton’s are in a good position to make it through to the final rounds of the tournaments. After their first four games, the Triton’s had two wins to their name, and were placed third out of six teams taking part in the tournament.Cricket n

The US Masters T10 League is being held from 18 August 2023 to 27 August 2023. The next T10 league will be the Abu Dhabi T10 Season 7. In 2019, the T Ten Sports Management (TSM) signed a 5-year Host City agreement with Abu Dhabi Cricket in association with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES