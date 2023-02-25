Home

KL Rahul has not been in the best of forms lately and he has turned out to be extremely poor in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gautam Gambhir Comments on Venkatesh Prasad-Aakash Chopra Twitter War on KL Rahul, Says You Don't Criticise on Social Media. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Venkatesh Prasad-Aakash Chopra Twitter war has rocked the Indian Twitter space as both of them debate over the inclusion and exclusion of under-performing batter KL Rahul in the Indian team.

Reacting to it, Gautam Gambhir firmly feels that if someone wants to help or criticise someone, it’s better to do behind closed doors. Criticising on social media leads to an increase in followers and unnecessary buzz.

“I would definitely want to say about all that buzz created on social media. Look, if you want to help someone out or if you want to criticise someone, you might as well criticise behind closed doors. You don’t criticise on social media….the social media things that happen is probably to increase the followers and create the narrative,” Gambhir told to Times Now.

Gambhir also added it is the job of the selectors to select or drop a particular player and not of the experts. He ended by saying that when someone is down it is necessary to back him.

“I think when India is in the middle of a series…whether getting selected or not getting selected is none of the experts’ job; it’s the selectors’ job. When India is 2-0 up, it’s now 2-0 down, and more importantly, when someone is down, he should be backed – it’s not that because he is the captain of LSG – I absolutely believe that when you need support, that’s when players and everyone should give him support”, he concluded.

