Home

Sports

Gautam Gambhir Compares India And Pakistan Cricket Team In Unique Way

Gautam Gambhir Compares India And Pakistan Cricket Team In Unique Way

Gambhir reckoned that if Pakistan defeats India it's an upset, if India defeats Pakistan, it's very much given.

Gautam Gambhir Compares India And Pakistan Cricket Team In Unique Way

New Delhi: Former India captain Gautam Gambhir compared the India and Pakistan cricket teams on behalf of their performance. Both India and Pakistan faced each other in the recently concluded ODI World Cup, where hosts India outclassed Babar & Co. by seven wickets at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Trending Now

Gambhir reckoned that if Pakistan defeats India it’s an upset, if India defeats Pakistan, it’s very much given.

You may like to read

“India is far superior to Pakistan in all three formats. If Pakistan defeats India it’s an upset, if India defeats Pakistan, it’s very much given”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.