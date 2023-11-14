Home

Gautam Gambhir Courts Controversy Ahead of ODI WC S/F vs NZ; Slams Broadcasters For Focusing On Virat Kohli | Watch VIDEO

India have qualified for the semifinal of the 2023 ODI World by scripting history they become the first team to go undefeated in the round-robin format, winning all nine games after they beat Netherlands by mammoth 160 runs in their last clash.

New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir slammed the broadcasters of the ODI World Cup 2023 for focusing on Virat Kohli ahead of the India vs New Zealand semifinal clash. Team India have not lost a single game of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 so far.

Kohli is the highest run-getter of the tournament and has also got seven 50-plus scores in the ongoing ODI World Cup until now he scored 594 runs.

Gautam Gambhir brutally exposed the PR game of Star Sports who’s robbing the credits of other players of Indian team. STAR SPORTS DIVIDING ICT

SHAME ON STAR SPORTSpic.twitter.com/0ASNPt2sCR — (@ImHydro45) November 13, 2023

“You made 50 runs, I made 50 runs. If you show me the whole day, then the whole public will think that I am the star. What will be said? That you are a very underrated player. Who makes underrated? Only underrated broadcasters make it. Only social media makes it. Only experts make it. If I talk about me all day and if I don’t talk about your performance, then you will automatically become underrated. You also work as hard as I have worked. If your performance is not given credit, then you will always remain underrated. And this is the biggest truth. We have not won the ICC tournament for so long because we are so obsessed with individuals” said Gambhir

