T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir credits THIS star cricketer ahead of Namibia clash, says, ‘He has made my life easier’

Gautam Gambhir showers praise on this star Indian cricketer for making his life easier in the T20 format ahead of their second group-stage match against Namibia.

T20 World Cup 2026: The Men in blue started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on an impressive note as they registered a 29-run win over the USA in their tournament opener, thanks to a brilliant knock by skipper Suryakumar Yadav who played an unbeaten knock of 84 runs.

Guatam Gambhir hailed skipper Suryakumar Yadav

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow the Blues’, India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir showered praise on Suryakumar as a leader and highlighted how the positive team environment has played a key role in India’s performances in the T20 format.

“Surya has made my life a lot easier in this format, and I think he’s a phenomenal leader of men, not because of the kind of batter he is or the shots he plays. All of that you can keep aside, but because of what he does on the cricket field. The way he relates to players, the way he talks to them, the time he spends with them, and how relaxed he is on the field.”

“As a Coach, that allows you to think about other things, because you know he’s going to keep the atmosphere calm, which is what any Coach can dream of. For me, Surya, the player can be kept aside, but Surya the leader has ticked every box. He’s a phenomenal leader. It’s a great thing to have someone like him leading the country, because his heart is in the right place and he takes the right decisions, especially under pressure.”

Gambhir reflected on the importance of having a positive team enviroment

Gambhir also reflected on the importance of having a light team atmosphere off the field, “For me, they are a great bunch of young boys. They want to have fun, they want to play for each other. The atmosphere and the dressing room is relaxed, and that’s extremely important, because once you walk onto the field, it’s serious business. The dressing room, however, can never be serious all the time.”

“Yes, you want to stay switched on, but you also need to be relaxed. You can’t be completely on edge in the dressing room. I think this environment has been really good. There’s always room for improvement, but these boys love playing for each other and sharing the dressing room together. That’s one of the reasons we’ve got results. Results aren’t only about the brand of cricket you play; there are many other factors involved, and in this format, we’ve had success because the boys genuinely enjoy being with each other.”

India will face Namibia on February 15

Suryakumar Yadav led-India, who currently at the top of the Group A points table are schedueld to face Namibia in their second group-stage match which is scheduled for February 15 at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

