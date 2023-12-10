Gautam Gambhir Explains Selection Criteria For Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In T20 World Cup 2024

Home

Gautam Gambhir also backed Rohit Sharma to lead India in the T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be crucial for India in T20 World Cup 2024.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s places in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad should be purely based on the form both batters carry at that moment and not age, opined two-time World Cup-winner Gautam Gambhir. There have been a lot of discussions on Rohit and Virat’s inclusion in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad after both batters stayed away from the format since the World Cup in Australia last year.

India’s preparations for the mega event next year have started with the home series against Australia which they won 4-1. The Men in Blue are currently in South Africa for a three-match T20I series. However, in both the series, Rohit and Virat chose to stay away from the game to have some family time.

Gambhir also highlighted the experience both these players bring on the table. “See, it all depends on the form. Ultimately, it’s the form. Good thing is it’s happening after the IPL. 100 percent. They should be part of the World Cup if they are in good form,” Gambhir told ANI.

“For me, form is important. For a T20 World Cup, you want to take players who are in really good form. If Rohit and Virat are in good form, they should absolutely be picked for the World Cup,” added the former India opener.

Post South Africa T20Is, India will be hosting Afghanistan in January in a three-match T20I series. Gambhir also backed Rohit to remain India’s captain in the T20 World Cup 2024, highlighting his leadership skills in the recently-concluded ODI World Cup.

“Rohit has done a very, very good job. It’s not easy to win 5 IPL trophies. And then the way India dominated in the last 50-over World Cup… One bad game doesn’t make Rohit Sharma or this team a bad team and the way they dominated…,” he added

“I can still understand if you win tight games, the way they played… it’s not fair to say Rohit is a bad captain after just one bad game,” Gambhir added. “I think if Rohit Sharma is in good form, he should be leading in T20 World Cup.

“Whoever is not in good form shouldn’t be picked for the T20 World Cup, ss simple as it can. Captaincy is a reponsibility. First you get yourself selected as a player and then you are made a captain. Captain is someone who should have a permanent position in the XI and it depends on form,” he said.

India have six T20I internationals before the World Cup (three each against South Africa and Afghanistan). Besides, the players will also get a two-month gruelling Indian Premier League which will be crucial for the players to book their tickets to USA and West Indies.

