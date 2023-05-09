Home

Gautam Gambhir Extends Medical Support To Ex-India Cricketer Rahul Sharma’s Mother-In Law

Rahul Sharma's mother-in-law was suffering from a brain hemorrhage last month. Rahul had played four ODIs and two T20Is for India.

Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Sharma's mother-in-law (R).

New Delhi: Former India leg-spinner Rahul Sharma has thanked Gautam Gambhir and his personal assistant for helping in the treatment of his mother-in-law who was suffering from a brain hemorrhage last month.

Rahul, who has played four ODIs and two T20Is for India, tweeted and thanked Gambhir for providing him the best neurologist and the hospital in such a short time along with two pictures. “Last month was very difficult. My mother-in-law had brain hemorrhage.

“She was in critical condition. Thank you Gautam Gambhir paji & (his PA Gaurav Arora) who helped me in such difficult time, & he provided the best neurologist and hospital in a short time. Surgery has been done successfully,” Rahul tweeted.

Thank you @GautamGambhir paaji you r the best ❤️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/18591PpvcF — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) May 9, 2023

“Now she is absolutely fine & thanks to Gangaram hospital & their stafff for excellent care. Special thanks to Dr Manish Chugh, your compassionate treatment is miraculous,” he added. This is not the first time Gambhir had extended support to those in need.

Earlier in 2019, Gambhir, who is also a BJP MP from East Delhi, helped a seven-year-old Pakistani girl get a visa for her treatment. The child, named as Omaima Ali, was suffering from a congenital heart disorder.

Gambhir, back then, told that he learnt about the girl’s condition through former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf who called in his office. Meanwhile, Gambhir is currently seen as a mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023.

