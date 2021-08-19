New Delhi: Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels Pakistan will be under a lot of pressure in the T20 World Cup group stage clash against India. The two arch-rivals will face each other in their opening game on October 24. India have a dominating record over Pakistan in the World Cup events with a 5-0 winning streak and Gambhir feels it will add a lot of pressure on Babar Azam and Co.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Gautam Gambhir Points Out Why It's Important For India to Play Pakistan in Early Stages of Tournament

"I am sure it will add a lot of pressure on Pakistan because India has got 5-0 on Pakistan (World Cups). We should not be talking about whether there will be pressure on India, there is going to be a lot of pressure on Pakistan because the expectations are going to be high in Pakistan as well," Gambhir said on Star Sports' Show Game Plan.

Pakistan cricket has suffered a slight downfall in the past couple of years but they have performed consistently well in the T20 format. Gambhir claims that the Indian cricket team is far superior to Pakistan at the moment but in the T20 format no one can be taken for granted.

“Expectations are going to be really high from Pakistan as well, and at the moment, if you see, India is far more superior to Pakistan. Yes, in a T20 format, anyone can beat anyone because it is a very individual kind of format, and we should not take any team for granted. For example, you should not take Afghanistan for granted. People like Rashid Khan can create upsets. It’s the same with Pakistan. But, yes, there will be pressure on Pakistan.” Gambhir told Star Sports.

Due to the political tensions between both countries, India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral series in the past few years, but the two teams have often met each other in ICC events. The last time India face Pakistan it was the 2019 ODI World Cup where Virat Kohli and Co registered a clinical win to extend their winning streak in WC events.

Gambhir further picked Afghanistan as the underdog in the tournament as they have quality placers like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammed Nabi who have rich experience of T20 format.

“You can’t take Afghanistan lightly as well. I have always been a believer that if you want to talk about one team that is going to be a real underdog in this tournament, that must be Afghanistan. Additionally, they have got people like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb, and Mohd Nabi, you can’t take them players lightly,” he added.