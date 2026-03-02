Home

Gautam Gambhir gets emotional and hugs THIS star player as India reach T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

Team India defeated West Indies in their last match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and secured a victory over them. With this big win Team India also took their 2016 revenge. The co-hosts are now set to face England in the semi-finals of the tournament against England on Thursday, March 3 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Team India to face England in T20 World Cup semi-final

India will now face England in the semi-finals on Thursday, March 5th at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The first semi-final is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4th, between South Africa and New Zealand in Kolkata. The final match of the tournament will be played on Sunday, March 8th, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sanju Samson’s iconic innings against West Indies

Star Indian player and one of the mot dominating batters of all time, Sanju Samson was a major part of Team India’s massive win over West Indies. As he showcased a mesmerizing innings against West Indies in the important Super 8 game and helped his side to chase the mammoth 196-run target against the two-time champions of the tournament with four balls to spare. He smashed 97 runs off 50 balls, including 12 fours and four sixes and won Player of the Match award. After his explosive knock, head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen emotional as India reached the semi-finals.

Samson reacts to his match-winning knock

After this great performance, Sanju Samson reflected on his day and the challenges he has faced so far, “It means the whole world actually to me. I think right from the day I started playing, started dreaming to play for the country, this is the day I was waiting for. And I’m very grateful, very thankful. I’ve always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs, but I kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking: what if, what if… can I make it? But I kept on believing, and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today. So I’m very happy,”

Indian team’s reaction after win over West Indies

After the victory, Gautam Gambhir embraced wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson. This moment was deeply emotional and was captured on camera. There was a celebratory atmosphere in the dressing room as well, with the entire team celebrating this historic victory.

Team India qualifies for T20 World Cup semi-final for sixth time

Talking about the Men in Blue’s achievement in the tournament history, this is the sixth time the Indian team has reached the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. Previously, they achieved this feat in 2007, 2014, 2016, 2022, and 2024. The Indian team even won the title.

