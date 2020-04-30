Former India cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma on his 33rd birthday. Gambhir hailed the Mumbai Indians skipper as the best white-ball cricketer in the world. Also Read - Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Wishes Pour in as 'Hitman' Turns 33

"Happy Birthday to the best white ball cricketer in the world @ImRo45 ! Have a great year ahead!! " Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

Gambhir and Rohit have been teammates in the past and been a part of the triumphant ICC WT20 2007 side and also the CB series in Australia in 2008.

The duo has squared up against each other on a number of occasions in the Indian Premier League as captains of Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

Since 2019, Rohit Sharma has been in sensational form. He smashed five centuries during India’s 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign emerging as the highest scorer of the tournament.

The Mumbai-born cricketer also holds the unique distinction of being the only cricketer to slam three double-centuries in ODI cricket, which his highest being 264* against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

He’s also a five-time IPL champion – once with Deccan Chargers and the rest with MI, a franchise of which he’s the captain as well.

He was supposed to lead MI’s defense at the IPL, which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.