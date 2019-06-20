ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir sent out a heartwarming message for his state-mate Shikhar Dhawan, who has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Dhawan had picked up a thumb injury while batting against Australia. Gambhir said Dhawan not to feel dejected as it is not the end of the world. He also wished young Rishabh Pant who has been drafted in the team in place of Dhawan. Gambhir wished the youngster all the best for the tournament. “Disappointed to know that @SDhawan25 will no longer take part in @cricketworldcup, he looked so much a part. My thoughts are with u brotherman but don’t worry not the end of the world. And best wishes to @RishabPant777. I’d urge that we don’t put any undue pressure on Rishabh,” wrote Gambhir.

Over the Pant inclusion, the ICC release said: “The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).”

An official request has been made to replace Shikhar with @RishabPant777 in the World Cup squad #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/WqXptyspSm — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019

Pant is unlikely to slot into India’s XI straightaway, and if he does win selection, he will most likely not replace Dhawan at the top of the order. It was KL Rahul, a regular opener who was playing at No.4 when Dhawan and Rohit Sharma opened, who moved up in India’s win over Pakistan, impressing with a half-century, with Vijay Shankar slotting into the middle order.

India’s next game is against Afghanistan on Saturday( June 22) at the Hampshire Bowl.