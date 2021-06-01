Some players are able to reach the top echelons of the game whereas some go astray after early success for some reason or the other. Pushkar Sharma, the former Mumbai Under-16 captain had to put his Cricket dreams in the backseat and take up a job. However, the 20-year-old is back to doing what he loves doing and that is he is chasing his cricket dreams. Also Read - Not Virat Kohli Nor Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane is The Leading Indian Run-Getter in World Test Championship

Sharma stated that Gautam Gambhir has always inspired him to give his best. Gambhir was well known for his performances in the big matches. The former Delhi player scored 75 in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan and also scored 97 against Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 World Cup.

Pushkar Sharma said while talking to Cricket Country, "Being a left-hander myself, I have always looked up to Gautam Gambhir. His style, aggression, and ability to needle gaps and score at a decent pace have always inspired me. Watching him bat has helped me develop my game".

On the other hand, the southpaw has a dream of playing in the Indian Premier League and wants to represent five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Pushkar said when he was asked which IPL team he wants to represent, “Mumbai Indians of course. But that does not mean, I have a problem playing for other teams. For me, it is about performing with whatever opportunities I get. Being an opener, that too from India should help in the selection”.

Pushkar added that he gets inspired by Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The Mumbai southpaw recalled that he saw Kohli in action at BKC ground in Mumbai, where the Indian captain was working hard on his fitness.

Sharma added, “Who doesn’t get inspired by Virat Kohli? I got the chance to see Kohli from close quarters at the BKC ground in Mumbai. We were far away from him and while the other India cricketers were having a knock or rolling their arms over in the nets, Kohli was busy working on his fitness under the sun and he did it for two straight hours. That was extremely motivating”.

Sharma also stated that he shares a good bonhomie with Prithvi Shaw, who played under his leadership during the Under-16 days.

Sharma concluded, “He is extremely talented and we knew about this very early. I share a good bond with him. When I was his U-16 Mumbai captain, we used to share ideas and both looked to help each other excel”.