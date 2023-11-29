Home

Gautam Gambhir Heaps High Praise On BCCI For Extending Rahul Dravid’s Contract

Head coach Rahul Dravid was given a contract extension by the BCCI on Wednesday. His contract had ended after the ODI World Cup 2023.

Under Rahul Dravid's guidance, India played the ODI World Cup 2023 final. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir heaped high praise on BCCI for extending Rahul Dravid’s contract as Indian national team head coach considering the T20 World Cup 2024 that is scheduled to take place next year in USA and West Indies. The BCCI on Wednesday announced Dravid’s contract extension along with other members of his support staff.

“It’s a good thing because the T20 World Cup is around the corner and you don’t want to change the entire support staff, and it is good that Rahul has accepted it. Hopefully, we can continue to dominate and play good cricket,” Gambhir told ANI.

The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure. A former India captain, Dravid has played a big part in making the team what it is currently and will be crucial considering the T20 World Cup next year which in just six-seven months away.

Dravid, who was the coach of the U-19 Indian side that won the World Cup in 2018, was appointed the head coach of the senior men’s team in 2021 after Ravi Shastri ended his tenure after the 2021 T20 World Cup. Under Dravid, India reached the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinals, and lost in World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup 2023 final, both against Australia.

“The last two years with team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal,” Dravid said.

“I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It’s a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we’ve stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result,” he added.

