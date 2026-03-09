Home

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir hits back at social media critics after India's historic 96-run T20 World Cup win over New Zealand.

Gautam Gambhir HITS back at social media critics after India's T20 World Cup 2026 (Picture Credits: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: India head coach Gautam Gambhir stated on Sunday that he is only accountable to the people in the dressing room, and dedicated India’s successful T20 World Cup tile defence to stalwarts Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

With their 96-run shellacking of New Zealand in the summit showdown here, India became the first team to win three T20 World Cups (2007, 2024, 2026), the first to defend their title and also the first to do so at home.

“My accountability is not for people on Social Media. My accountability is to those 30 people in that change room,” Gambhir said during the post-match press conference. A coach is as good as his team. Players made me the coach I am,” Gambhir added.

Gambhir dedicates T20 World Cup 2026 win to Dravid and Laxman

But even in the hour of his glory, Gambhir did not forget Dravid, who guided the team to triumph in 2024, and Laxman, the current head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

“I would dedicate this trophy to Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. To Rahul bhai for putting Indian team in a place and Laxman for creating pipeline at CoE,” he added.

The former India opener also thanked chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Jay Shah, the current ICC Chairman and the former BCCI secretary.

“Ajit Agarkar, who took a lot of flak and worked with a lot of honesty. And to Jay bhai. During my lowest ebb in my tenure after losing to NZ and then SA (at home in Test series in 2024 and 2025), he called me,” he noted.

Gautam Gambhir showered praise on Suryakumar Yadav

India produced an explosive performance with the bat to post a massive 255 for five, and then bundled out New Zealand for 159 to emerge comfortable winners.

“We have to let go fear of losing. Rather than playing conservative cricket, getting out for 120 is okay. The hallmark has been bravery and showing courage to score 250 in semis and finals,” Gambhir said.

The head coach praised captain Suryakumar Yadav for working in tandem with him, “Surya made my job easier. He has been a leader who is a father figure. Bigger purpose is to celebrate trophies not milestone. For too many years we have celebrated milestones. I will urge you people to stop celebrating personal milestones,” Gambhir reiterated.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.