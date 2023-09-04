Home

Gautam Gambhir Issues Clarification On Abusive Gesture During SL vs BAN Tie In Asia Cup 2023

Former Indian opener clarified the controversy around him showing abusive gesture to fans during Asia Cup 2023

Gautam Gambhir (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir revealed why he showed his middle fingers to some fans watching the SL vs BAN clash in Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, on Thursday. He denied the rumours spreading on the internet that it was his reaction to Dhoni and Kohli chants but instead a reply to Pakistani fans chanting Anti Indian slogans. He also backed his reaction to the moment and said it was his natural reaction to it.

A video of Gambhir showing an inappropriate gesture set the whole internet ablaze. Many shared the video believing it was from the IND vs NEP tie and Gambhir’s reaction was to Kohli’s chants as Virat was also a part of the Indian playing XI against Nepal.

However, Gambhir cleared the air around the matter and told everyone about the real picture behind that incident. He said “What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you raise anti-India slogans and speak about Kashmir then the person before you will obviously react and not smile and leave.”

#WATCH | Kandy, Sri Lanka | On his recent viral video during Asia Cup 2023, former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir says, “What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you… pic.twitter.com/RX4MJVhmyd — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

“There were 2-3 Pakistanis there who were speaking anti-India things and things on Kashmir. So, it was my natural reaction. I can’t hear anything against my country. So, that was my reaction,” he added.

Meanwhile, India’s clash against Nepal continues to be affected by rain. Nepal got all out for 230 runs by the 49th over. The Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill joined 17 runs by 2.1 over before rain once again forced the game to stop. If rain stops the game and causes the washout, India will qualify for the super-four stage.

