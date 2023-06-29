Home

Gautam Gambhir Jealous, Cannot Handle Virat Kohli’s Success: Ex-Pakistan Star Makes Stunning Remark on IPL 2023 Ugly FIGHT

Former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad, who is a Virat Kohli fan, has reckoned that Gambhir is jealous and that is why he reacted in that manner during the IPL.

Lahore: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir do not share a very cordial relation and that is no secret. During the IPL recently, we saw the two stars engage in a heated conversation after a game and that got the fans and social media talking. A couple of months after that episode, the incident still seems fresh in the minds of fans and people who are involved with the game. An ex-Pakistan cricketer has given his opinion on the incident and that has opened up a new debate. Former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad, who is a Virat Kohli fan, has reckoned that Gambhir is jealous and that is why he reacted in that manner during the IPL.

“By what I saw, it was really sad. I can understand what happened on the field between that Afghanistan player (Naveen) and Virat Kohli. These things happen, but what you can’t understand is why would Gambhir target a player of his own country, who right now the world’s biggest player. The gestures he showed against Kohli were not right. Our perception as viewers has changed as our feelings have gotten hurt. It seemed as if Gambhir tried to create something out jealousy. IPL has a brand and if any Indian superstar is being said something by someone – in this case Naveen – it means that there is hatred spread inside the dressing room. Only then does a player get the confidence to go and misbehave,” Shehzad said on The Nadir Ali podcast.

Meanwhile, the World Cup schedule was announced recently and India play Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15.

