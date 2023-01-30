Home

Gautam Gambhir Lambastes Ishan Kishan For Slow Knock in Lucknow During Ind-NZ 2nd T20I

Ind vs NZ: Reckoning Kishan does not have the ability to rotate the strike well, Gambhir asked the batter to focus on doing that in the future.

Gautam Gambhir slams Ishan Kishan @BCCITwitter

Lucknow: Young Ishan Kishan is known for his ability to attack. It was surprising to see Kishan’s approach on Sunday during the second T20I at Lucknow versus New Zealand. Opening the batting, Kishan scored 19 off 32 balls. During his stay in the crease, he looked to be struggling and unable to rotate the strike. Following India’s win, former opener Gautam Gambhir came down hard on Kishan. Reckoning Kishan does not have the ability to rotate the strike well, Gambhir asked the batter to focus on doing that in the future.

“It’s not only one chink in his armour. Indian unit as a batting unit has struggled against spin. Just the ability to not be able to manoeuvre..it’s easy to hit those big sixes but the ability to rotate strikes consistently. And there was enough purchase for spinners as well. It was pretty much evident when you got Michael Bracewell against Ishan Kishan,” Gambhir told Star Sports.

“I think these young players need to learn quickly how to rotate strike because, on a wicket like this, it’s not gonna be easy to go down the ground and hit those big sixes. It’s a surprise because of the way he batted in Bangladesh after scoring that double-hundred. He has struggled after that, everyone thought his graph will start growing up with the kind of innings he has played,” Gambhir added.

India eventually won the game by six wickets. It went down to the wire and the hosts went over the line with just a ball to spare. With the win, India has levelled the series.