Former India cricketer and current Lok Sabha member Gautam Gambhir landed a patriotic post on 73rd Independence Day. Gambhir, known to be patriotic praised the Indian army for their sacrifices over the years in his post while urging citizens to collectively work towards progress. He wished whether he lived or not, the country must remain. “मेरे लहू से भीगकर भी, ये मिट्टी रहनी चाहिए; मैं रहूँ या न रहूँ, मेरा देश रहना चाहिए. 73वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर हम अपने देश की प्रगति और शांति की कामना करते हैं । आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ ! जय हिंद,” read Gambhir’s post.
The post was lauded by his fans as they praised him and hoped for a better India. Here is how they reacted: