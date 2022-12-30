Gautam Gambhir Makes BIG Comment on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Over Taking Regular BREAKS

The ex-India cricketer came up with a bold statement where he reckoned if Rohit and Kohli want to play in the upcoming ODI World Cup, they should stop taking breaks often.

Delhi: Ahead of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, the return of senior Indian players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is certainly going to be a big boost. The two cricketers had taken a break after the T20 World Cup and that does not seem to have gone down well with former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir. The ex-India cricketer came up with a bold statement where he reckoned if Rohit and Kohli want to play in the upcoming ODI World Cup, they should stop taking breaks often.

“We need to identify the core, we’ve chopped and changed too much, we’ve never had a settled unit. More importantly, you can’t keep taking breaks. The World is around the corner, and if you wanna play in the World Cup, you need to be there, be it Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, they need to play consistent cricket. They can’t keep taking breaks when it’s a World Cup year and suddenly by the time the World Cup is around the corner, you’ll realise you still don’t have a core. It will never work and that is what happened in the last two World Cups,” he said on Star Sports.

Kohli and Rohit are big natch-winners and their form is surely going to be key for India’s success at the upcoming ODI WC. Their form has been questioned by experts in recent times. While Kohli hit back at the critics with the bat during the T20 WC in Australia, Rohit’s form was not up to the mark. With the Indian team now starting to get their house in order for the ODI WC in India, Rohit and Kohli would like to strike top form.