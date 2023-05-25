Home

Sports

Gautam Gambhir Meeting Nita Ambani After MI Knock LSG Out of IPL 2023 Eliminator in Chepauk Draws Hilarious Reactions | VIRAL TWEETS

Gautam Gambhir Meeting Nita Ambani After MI Knock LSG Out of IPL 2023 Eliminator in Chepauk Draws Hilarious Reactions | VIRAL TWEETS

LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, who has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons, met MI owner Nita Ambani and that drew hilarious reactions from fans.

Gambhir and Nita Ambani have a chat (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Chennai: It was heartbreak for Lucknow Super Giants as Mumbai Indians showed their composure when it mattered to win the Eliminator by 81 runs on Wednesday at Chepauk. While ‘Kohli-Kohli’ chants for Naveen-ul-Haq became the talking point on social space, there was a moment from after the match that grabbed eyeballs as well. LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, who has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons, met MI owner Nita Ambani and that drew hilarious reactions from fans.

Here are some of the fan comments which have gone viral on social space:

You may like to read

Nita Ambani to Gautam Gambhir –

Paise ghar pe phuchwa deye hai

10 khoka pura pic.twitter.com/EBVKhQyqgD — Biraan (@Biraanx) May 24, 2023

Trending Now

Gautam Gambhir: Nita ji, ye galat hai. Paise deke umpires to khareed liye aap, mujhr khareed nahi paayenge. Main awaaz uthaunga!! Nita Ambani: Chup bhosdike! Tu BJP se hai. Tera baap ko bhi paise deke hum hi khareed ke rakhe hai! #LSGvMI #LSGvsMI pic.twitter.com/N5Z7JZZWYY — Oninthough G (@OninthoughG) May 24, 2023

Gautam Gambhir to Nita Ambani :

“madam ji, ghar par 20 kilo aam pahuch jaane chahiye” #LSGvMI #MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/1edkYM6jSq — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 24, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES