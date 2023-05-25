ZEE Sites

Gautam Gambhir Meeting Nita Ambani After MI Knock LSG Out of IPL 2023 Eliminator in Chepauk Draws Hilarious Reactions | VIRAL TWEETS

LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, who has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons, met MI owner Nita Ambani and that drew hilarious reactions from fans.

Published: May 25, 2023 7:48 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Gambhir and Nita Ambani have a chat (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Chennai: It was heartbreak for Lucknow Super Giants as Mumbai Indians showed their composure when it mattered to win the Eliminator by 81 runs on Wednesday at Chepauk. While ‘Kohli-Kohli’ chants for Naveen-ul-Haq became the talking point on social space, there was a moment from after the match that grabbed eyeballs as well. LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, who has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons, met MI owner Nita Ambani and that drew hilarious reactions from fans.

Here are some of the fan comments which have gone viral on social space:

