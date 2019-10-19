Former India cricketer and current Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir feels BCCI President Sourav Ganguly should get more than 10 months in the portfolio or else it will be a ‘wasted exercise’.

In his column for TOI, Gambhir writes that it is a ‘pleasant aberration’ to have Ganguly in the important post.

The Delhi-born cricketer is also relieved that the Indian cricket will be headed by someone who understands the eco-system.

Highlighting Ganguly’s good work while heading the Cricket Association of Bengal and the changes he brought, Gambhir is hopeful the former India captain will receive support from all quarters. “I’d also hope that he gets support from those who are taking turns to congratulate Dada. As a cricketer, he could achieve results because he had support from within the dressing room and also from the BCCI board room,” Gambhir wrote.

Gambhir also points out that without the help of former BCCI President late Jagmohan Dalmiya things would be challenging for Ganguly.

“Things would have been challenging for Dada without the support of the late Mr. Jagmohan Dalmiya,” he wrote while also adding how Ganguly groomed young talent, “While he (Sourav) and then coach John Wright groomed guys like Sehwag, Nehra, Yuvraj, Harbhajan and Zaheer, Dada was also lucky to have all-out support from Dravid, Kumble, Tendulkar and Laxman. He’d need similar support now again from the BCCI bigwigs who know where the landmines are.”