Gautam Gambhir Pushes KKR To Sign Sarfaraz Khan For IPL 2024: Report

Sarfaraz scored 13 runs in his international debut Test match against England. The batter likely to join KKR for IPL 2024.

New Delhi: India’s young batter Sarfaraz Khan has been making headlines since his India debut in the recently concluded third Test match because of his impressive performance with the bat he scored 130 runs in his Debut Test match at Rajkot. However, he went unsold in the mini-auction of the Indian Premier League which was held earlier this year in Dubai.

Sarfaraz was part of Delhi Capitals in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League but the franchise released him after a poor outing in the IPL 2023. Now reports are coming in that IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders are interested in signing him for the upcoming season because of his performance in the third Test match.

Gautam Gambhir is pushing the franchise (KKR) to sign Sarfaraz for the upcoming season of cash-rich league.

“The two-time IPL champion Kolkata Knight Riders are reportedly interested in signing Sarfaraz Khan for the IPL 2024 after his impressive Test debut. Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika reported that Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of KKR, has pushed for the signing of the batter. According to the report, Gambhir cited the necessity of strengthening the team’s batting lineup” reported Insidesport.

However, The 16th edition of Indian Premier League 2024 will start from March 22 and the tournament will be played in India. This will be India’s last outing in T20 because after this the team will be busy with the T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in USA and Canada starting from June. There is already delay in the schedule announcement because of upcoming Lok Sabha elections which will be held later this year.

Earlier in 2019, during General elections, BCCI announced the schedule of only the first two weeks of the IPL. Rohit Sharma-led India are currently busy in the Test series against England where hosts India have won the two out of three matches. The fourth Test match will start from February 15 at JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.