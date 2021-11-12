Dubai: Should David Warner have avoided it? But again, it was a high-voltage T20 World Cup semi-final and a lot was at stake. Warner hit a double bouncer from Mohommed Hafeez for a six in the eighth over of the game on Thursday in Dubai.Also Read - Mohammad Rizwan Was Hospitalised Night Before Pakistan's T20 World Cup Semi-Final vs Australia; Twitterverse Lauds Wicketkeeper's Courage | PIC

Chasing 167, Warner felt there was no point showing sportsmanship, but now is facing flak for his action. Warner smashed the double-bouncer over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum. Umpire Richard Kettleborough then signaled the delivery as no-ball because it had bounced twice.

Ex-India opener Gautam Gambhir has slammed Warner's move, calling it 'absolutely pathetic'. Gambhir also tagged Ravi Ashwin in his post asking looking for his reaction. Gambhir tweeted: "What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99?"

What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99? pic.twitter.com/wVrssqOENW — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 11, 2021

After being put into bat first, Pakistan got off to a good start. Mohammad Rizwan again came to the party with a brilliant half-century but it was Fakhar Zaman’s 32-ball 55 that helped the former champions to reach a competitive total of 176.

Australia in reply got off to a poor start as Shaheen Afridi once again struck in his first over by removing the Australian captain Aaron Finch. David Warner looked in ominous touch before he was dismissed for 49 and at one point the Aussies were looking down the barrel, having lost half their side with still 81 runs to get.

Marcus Stoinis and Wade stitched together an unbeaten 81-run stand to take Australia to the final of the T20 World Cup where they will face New Zealand on Sunday.