Gautam Gambhir Quits BJP To Focus On Cricket Commitments Ahead Of IPL 2024

Gautam Gambhir will be seen as a mentor to two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League.

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir has decided to quit politics to focus on his upcoming cricket commitments, the former India cricketer announced on social media on Saturday. A Member of Parliament from Bhartiya Janata Party, Gambhir joined politics in 2019 when he won the Lok Sabha election from the East Delhi constituency. A member of two World Cup-winning India squads, Gambhir will be next seen as a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins later this month.

In a social media post, Gambhir stated, “I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!.”

