Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir reacted on the rough patch of Virat Kohli who has not scored a century in international cricket since 2019. Kohli has been going through a lean patch and was dismissed on a five-ball duck in the opening T20I against England. It was the first time when Kohli registered back-to-back ducks in international cricket as he was also departed on 0 in the fourth Test. Also Read - Indian ODI Squad Announcement For England Series Today - Report

Gambhir feels Kohli has set very high standards for himself and backs him to score big runs in the remaining matches of the series against England. Also Read - India vs England 2nd T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Likely Playing XIs, Squads, Toss, Team News For IND vs ENG 2nd T20I

“You’ve got to remember that India have played Test cricket on difficult wickets. Apart from Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, none of the other batsmen could score consistently in the Tests. And Kohli obviously sets such high standards for himself that we talk about form when he doesn’t score hundreds,” Gambhir said on Star Sports. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 14 Sunday

Gambhir pointed out that Kohli has been scoring fifties in the past few matches but ‘India is obsessed with hundreds’.

“He has been scoring fifties. He scored a fifty in Adelaide and also got two fifties against England. Yes, he didn’t get a hundred and perhaps that’s why there’s a lot of debate going around. India is obsessed with hundreds,” Gambhir said.

The former India opener further claimed that Kohli will play freely in the remaining T20Is as he has some explosive batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya who have the capability to score some quick runs and take the pressure off from the skipper.

“And I believe this format is such, it will allow him to play freely. He’s got a Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, who can take the pressure off him,” Gambhir added.

The second match of the T20I series will be played on March 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad.