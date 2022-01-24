Cape Town: Rishabh Pant walked into the middle after in the third ODI in the 23rd over when Shikhar Dhawan departed after a well-made 61 off 73 balls. Pant was expected to take his time and get used to the conditions before going for the attack, instead – he decided to hit the ball out of the park. He got it out of the outside part of the bat and was caught in the deep. Following his golden duck, the Indian wicketkeeper faced massive flak on social space.Also Read - KL Rahul Bags Unwanted Record; Becomes First Indian Captain to Lose Each of First Three ODIs

Now, ex-India opener Gautam Gambhir has reacted on Pant. Asking the management to be patient with him, Gambhir said he will continue to play his shots.

"You have to accept him the way he is. He will play match-winning innings but also play rash shots like today. If the management is patient to back a player like this, then we can see him getting more opportunities," Gambhir said on Star Sports post-match show.

Gambhir also reckoned Pant cannot be Virat Kohli, who likes to build his innings. The former India opener asked the management to groom him.

“You live by the sword, you die by the sword. Pant will continue playing in the manner that he’s currently playing. He’s not someone like Virat Kohli, who will slowly build his innings. Yes, the team management can groom Pant to do that but it won’t happen overnight… it will take time,” added Gambhir.

After the embarrassing whitewash in ODIs, India would now take on the hosts in the T20s.