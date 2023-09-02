Home

Sports

Gautam Gambhir Reminded Of MS Dhoni’s World Cup Six For Comments On Winning Runs

Gautam Gambhir Reminded Of MS Dhoni’s World Cup Six For Comments On Winning Runs

Gautam Gambhir said that player who hits winning runs deserves credit.

Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni World Cup 2011 (Image Source: Twitter)

India are taking on Pakistan in the Asia Cup game in Pallekele. Pakistan find themselves in a comfortable position having bowled out India for 266. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf rattled India early and left them reeling at 66-4. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya then took the attack to the Pakistan bowlers and brought India back into the game.

Trending Now

The pair added 138 runs together before Kishan fell for a score of 82 to Haris Rauf. Pandya followed soon for 87 as the Pakistan pacers ran through the Indian lower order. India will be disappointed with 266 as when Pandya and Kishan were batting, they looked set for a 300-plus score.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who was commentating during the Asia Cup game, is being trolled by fans. Gambhir while discussing India’s famous win over Pakistan in the 2010 Asia Cup said that not him but Harbhajan Singh helped India win the match. Gautam can be heard saying that the player who hits the winning run makes the team win.

Now fans are trolling Gambhir and reminding him about his comments about MS Dhoni’s winning six in the 2011 World Cup. Gambhir time and again has slammed the experts and media for glorifying MS Dhoni’s six. Gambhir had recently slammed the media for not giving enough attention to other players’ performance and glorifying MS Dhoni’s winning six.

“We haven’t credited Yuvraj enough for the 2011 WC. Even Zaheer, Raina, Munaf. Sachin was highest run scorer, but do we talk about that? Media keep talking about that one MS Dhoni six. You’re obsessed with individuals, you’ve forgotten team.”

Aur fir 2011 wc aata hai to theory badal jatii hai dhoni ke liye — Abhinav singh (@Abhinav_tmk) September 2, 2023

Bhai Gambhir na bola ki last run banana wala match jitata hai but jab dhoni ki bari ati hai to palat jata hai pic.twitter.com/mQyeWAzZsd — Virat (@_Virat_12) September 2, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES