Gautam Gambhir Returns To Kolkata After 7 Years Amid Huge Fanfare Ahead Of IPL 2024 – WATCH VIDEO

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders’ newly appointed mentor Gautam Gambhir has joined the team camp ahead of the IPL 2024 which is scheduled to start from March 22. Gambhir has returned to the franchise after seven long years. Earlier, he was the captain and under his captaincy, the franchise lifted the trophy two times in 2012 and 2014.

Gambhir joined Knight Riders in 2011 and was with the team till 2017. During the period, KKR qualified for the IPL playoffs five times (including the two years they won the tournament) and also reached the final of the now-defunct Champions League T20 in 2014.

Kolkata fans gone crazy after the World Cup winner reached Kolkata ahead of the upcoming season, the video of Gambhir has went viral on social media, here is the clip:

The craze for Gautam Gambhir in Kolkata. – GG is back with KKR after 7 long years!pic.twitter.com/qLwR7ypntS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 14, 2024

