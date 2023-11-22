Home

Sports

Gautam Gambhir Returns To Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead Of IPL 2024, To Work As Mentor

Gautam Gambhir Returns To Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead Of IPL 2024, To Work As Mentor

Under Gautam Gambhir, KKR won the IPL twice in 2012 and 2014 and qualified for the playoffs five times.

Gautam Gambhir is te only captain to lead KKR to two IPL titles.

New Delhi: In the biggest signing before the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL), two time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have roped for captain Gautam Gambhir as a mentor on Wednesday. He will closely work with head coach Chandrakant Pandit. The former India opener is currently playing in the Legends League Cricket, representing India Capitals.

Trending Now

“Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR, announced today (Wednesday, November 22) that Gautam Gambhir will return to KKR as ‘Mentor’ and join hands with head coach Chandrakant Pandit,” KKR released in a statement. Gambhir was seen in Lucknow Super Giants colours as a mentor till the last season.

You may like to read

Gambhir’s previous association with KKR from 2011-17 was nothing short of historic. During this period, the team won the title twice, qualified for the playoffs five times, and reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014.

“I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again,” Gambhir said on his return.

“I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR,” he added.

Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Gambhir to KKR once again and said, “Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our captain coming back home in a different avatar as a “Mentor”. He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.