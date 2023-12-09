Home

Sports

Gautam Gambhir Reveals Truth Behind His Act Towards Crowd During Asia Cup 2023

Gautam Gambhir Reveals Truth Behind His Act Towards Crowd During Asia Cup 2023

In 147 ODI matches, Gautam Gambhir scored 5,238 runs at an average of 39.68 with 11 centuries and 34 fifties and best score of 150*.

New Delhi: Former Indian opener and 2007 T20I and 2011 World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir has revealed the truth behind his controversial gesture towards a section of the crowd during the Asia Cup 2023 match in September. Gambhir stated that he reacted because some fans were using anti-India slogans. However, the former Indian opener accepted his mistake for not making gestures towards the crowd.

Trending Now

The controversial incident happened on the sidelines of the Asia Cup 2023 match, where BJP MP from East Delhi, Gambhir, reacted strongly to the trolls by showing his middle finger to the fans in Sri Lanka. Soon after this, a video of him went viral on social media, showing the former Indian opener showing a middle finger to the crowd during the India-Pakistan high-voltage clash at the Asia Cup tournament.

You may like to read

Soon after this Gambhir addressed the issue and said to the mediapersons “When you come to watch sports, don’t indulge in political sloganeering. If you are shouting anti-India slogans and Kashmir slogans you can’t expect me to keep quiet. Social media never gives you full picture.”

दो तीन पाकिस्तानी प्रशंसक इंडिया मुर्दाबाद के साथ भारत विरोधी नारे लगा रहे थे तो उनको जवाब देना पड़ता है। धौनी धौनी के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि सोशल मीडिया पर सबकुछ सही नहीं दिखाया जाता। भारत विरोधी नारे के विरोध में मैंने ऐसे रिएक्ट किया। अगर आगे कोई करेगा तो ऐसे ही करूंगा pic.twitter.com/Zly16bn8uD — Abhishek Tripathi / अभिषेक त्रिपाठी (@abhishereporter) September 4, 2023

In the latest ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, the cricketer-turned-politician was asked a question regarding the matter, and Gambhir expressed that everyone reacts differently and has a different mindset, and “if someone doesn’t want to listen, then you react.”.

“If I am going there and some fans point out and say ‘Hindustan Murdabad’ and they were told once by the security to not do it…in the heat of the moment, I accept I made a wrong gesture and sometimes when you hear these things you react. Everyone reacts differently; everyone has a different mindset. If someone doesn’t want to listen then you react and I am accepting that I shouldn’t have made that gesture,” Gambhir said.

The cricketer-turned-politician also reacted to some media reports after the incident and said his reaction to a particular name was not true.

“Some journalists showed only the reaction….it was also said that it was India-Pakistan match but it wasn’t, there was no clarification. You (a section of the media) showed only one reaction but you didn’t move on from the IPL incident; you want to continue it. It was said that an individual name was being chanted and that is why I reacted that way. People can chant anyone’s name, I don’t care, as I said, I don’t take fights personally. But yeah, when it comes to someone abusing my nation, I have the right to react anyway. I want probably in a more sensible way but things that have been written and spoken were wrong,” Gambhir added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.