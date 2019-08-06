Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir took a jibe at former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi over his comments on the Kashmir issue. Afridi feels that the Kashmiris should be given their right as per the UN resolution. The former Pakistan all-rounder who is currently in Canada for the GT20 league took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate.”

Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 5, 2019

This seemed to have irked Gambhir who responded to Afridi’s allegation on UN and replied, “@SAfridiOfficial is spot on guys. There is “unprovoked aggression”, there r “crimes against humanity”. He shud be lauded for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”. Don’t worry, will sort it out son!!!”