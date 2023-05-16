Home

Gautam Gambhir-Rohit Sharma’s BROMANCE Ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Clash is a Treat For Fans | WATCH

During a practice session on the eve of the match, the two met and their bromance was a treat for fans.

Lucknow: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is known to be a serious kind of cricketer who rarely laughs. But reputation took a backseat when LSG mentor Gambhir met MI captain Rohit Sharma on Monday at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium in Lucknow. During a practice session on the eve of the match, the two met and their bromance was a treat for fans. The two were an integral part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning side.

Ahead of the big clash tonight, LSG social media handles posted the clip of the two greats which is now going viral:

In this game, LSG would like to break their winless streak at home of four games. It will certainly not be easy against the best-ever team in the history of the competition. The backend of the bowling innings could decide the fate of the match. LSG has the lowest economy rate in the death overs among all teams in IPL 2023 (9.46), while Mumbai Indians have the highest (12.08)

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock(w), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal

