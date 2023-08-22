Home

Gautam Gambhir Shuts Down ‘Useless’ Debate Surrounding India’s Asia Cup Squad

Gambhir said players should be selected on merit and not on other criterias.

Gautam Gambhir (Image Source: Twitter)

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has played down the concerns surrounding the team’s Asia Cup and World Cup squad. Indian cricket team’s Asia Cup squad was announced on Monday. Injured KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returned to the side. The selectors also made some bold moves and added Tilak Varma to the squad. The same set of players are likely to be part of the World Cup squad as well.

Ever since the squad was announced, a section of fans and a few experts raised their concerns about Team India’s combination. The debate was around the lack of left-handers in the Indian team. Tilak Varma is yet to make his ODI debut while Ishan Kishan is not certain to feature in the XI. The fans were concerned if the absence of a left-hander in the top four will hurt Team India.

Gambhir, however, feels that the debate surrounding the team combination is useless. The southpaw said that players should be selected based on their merit and not on any other criteria.

“If he has been picked (Tilak Varma), then of course he should get some matches to play. And if he gets game time and performs better than other batsmen, then you should definitely take him in the squad. Because, as I’ve said earlier, form is important. This debate about who is a left-hander or a right-hander or whether we need three left-handers is a useless debate. We look at quality, we do not look to see how many left-handers are in the squad. If the batsman is good regardless of whether he is a right-hander or a left-hander, we should see how he performs in every condition and against each bowler,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

“If Tilak Varma is in good form, then select him. If Shreyas Iyer or KL Rahul are in good form, then select them. It’s not a compulsion that you have to keep a left-hander in the squad or that you need to have three left-handers in the line-up. I don’t think we need to even start a debate like this. If we are focusing on left-handers, then what about Yashasvi Jaiswal and other left-handers? But you look at quality, don’t you, not quantity,” he added.

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele.

