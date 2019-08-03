India vs West Indies: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has slammed former legends after Navdeep Saini picked up three wickets on his international debut. Saini made his debut against West Indies and picked up two wickets in his opening over. Since then there was no looking back for the Haryanvi pacer who bowled with confidence and pace. Bishen Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan who are part of the DDCA had not picked Saini in the Delhi Ranji team despite his good performances in domestic cricket. Gambhir has now lauded the youngster and taken a jibe at the former legends. “Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled— @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame,” read his post.

Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled— @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/skD77GYjk9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 3, 2019

It all started for 26-year old Saini, blessed with raw pace when he found Pooran’s top edge with a short of a length delivery, which flew to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

In the very next ball of the fifth over, Saini was on a hat-trick on debut after castling Shimron Hetmyer. Returning in the final over, Saini trapped the big-hitting Pollard in front, with reviews confirming the dismissal.

The Windies’ batters were all over the place as apart from Pollard and Pooran, none scored in double digits.

Brief scores: West Indies: 95/9 in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 49, Navdeep Saini 3/17) vs India