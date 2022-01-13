Cape Town: Following Virat Kohli’s misconduct during the third day of the third and final Test, ex-India cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir came down hard at India captain. Calling his act ‘immature’, Gambhir said by doing such things one can never be an idol for youngsters.Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | India vs South Africa Score 3rd Test, Day 3: Bumrah Removes Elgar To Give India Renewed Hope

Gambhir while speaking on Star Sports said: "Kohli is very immature. Its worst for an Indian captain to say like this in stumps. By doing this you will never be an idol to youngsters. In first innings when you got a 50-50 call on caught behind then you were silent and in Mayank appeal too."