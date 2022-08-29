New Delhi: India have managed to take their revenge against Pakistan in last night’s Asia Cup clash, in which the Men in Blue emerged victorious by 5 wickets. Former India international Gautam Gambhir was not happy with Virat Kohli’s performance, who despite of a good start, lost his wicket cheaply on 35 runs.Also Read - Shahid Afridi Claims No One in Indian Team Likes Gautam Gambhir; Fans Slam Harbhajan Singh For His Controversial Reaction

"He will be extremely disappointed because Rohit Sharma's wicket had just fallen and after that if you play a shot like that, it is good a youngster did not play that shot. There would have been a lot of criticism if a youngster had played that kind of shot," Gambhir told on Star Sports.

"I am sure the number of runs he has scored in international cricket, when he sees this shot he will tell himself that the shot was not required. You played 34 balls and scored 35 runs, your captain had just gotten out, if you had built your innings a little more, things might have become easier," he added.

“It is T20 cricket, you think at times that you should back your instincts and you did that, but it is a frustrating shot because it was a nothing shot. If you were looking to hit a six and had gotten out, there is no problem with that, because you are trying to play a big shot”, he further added.

“Here neither did you try to hit a six nor did you find a gap. Literally, it was a nothing shot, probably that is why he will be even more disappointed,” he explained.

Pandya had a dream game, first scalping 3 wickets for 25 in his four overs and then finished the match with a six off Mohammed Nawaz, having scored 33 invaluable unbeaten runs off 17 balls. Team India next face Hong Kong in their second group game of the competition.