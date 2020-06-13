Former India cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has spoken about players and their ability to handle the pressure. Gambhir spoke about Indian players in particular and their mental toughness that is required to see off crunch situations. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Gautam Gambhir in His Latest Instagram Picture, Says 'Chalo at Least Your Emoji Has Smiled'

“What sets you apart from being a good player to being a very very good player in a team squad is what you do on those crucial games. I think probably we have not been able to handle the pressure, probably other teams have been able to handle the pressure that way. If you look at all the semi-finals and finals, it just shows when playing really well in the league stage and you don’t play well in the semi-finals or knockouts, it’s probably your mental toughness as well,” he said in an exclusive interview on Star Sports Cricket Connected. Also Read - Waqar Younis' Interesting Suggestion to Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir

“We can keep talking that we’ve got everything, we have the ability to be the world champions, but till the time you don’t go on the cricket field and prove that, you will never be called the world champions. So it’s just your ability in those crunch situations. I’ve always said this, in bilaterals and league stages you have got probably a chance to make the mistake, come to the knockout stages, you don’t have a chance to make a mistake, you make a mistake and you’re going back home. So, that’s where beliefs come into play and that where India lacks in all those crucial games,” he added. Also Read - Different Rules And Longevity Make Sachin Tendulkar Better ODI Batsman Than Virat Kohli, Says Gautam Gambhir