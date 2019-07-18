Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni should take practical decision and one should not get emotional about his future in international cricket. The former Indian opener also pointed out that during Dhoni’s stint as a captain he always looked into the future and even suggested that the ex-captain did the same with him, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar.

At a time when the speculations about Dhoni’s retirement are going at a full-throttle, Gambhir’s comments reflect what the cricketing fraternity thinks about the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman. Speaking to a TV channel, Gambhir said, “It’s important to look into the future. And when Dhoni was the captain, he invested in the future. I remember Dhoni saying in Australia that me, Sachin and Sehwag can’t play the CB series [in Australia] together as the grounds were big. He thought young players were needed for the next World Cup. It’s necessary to take practical decisions than being emotional.”

Gambhir who has been India’s World Cup final hero on two occasions, ICC World T20 2007 final and ICC World Cup 2011 final, Gambhir stressed on the importance of adding more youngsters into the squad in the series against West Indies. He pointed out that the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson can be tried for the wicketkeeping option as he feels India should start their preparations for the 2023 World Cup right away.

“And India now have a chance to give opportunities to youngsters. Be it Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan or any other wicketkeeper, whoever is believed to have the potential should be made the wicket-keeper. Give him chances for one and half-years and if he doesn’t perform, then others should be tried out as well. Then one would get to know who the keeper for the next World Cup is,” the Lok Sabha MP from west Delhi added.

Meanwhile, all eyes remain intact on the selection committee of BCCI after their meeting, which was to select the Indian team for the West Indies tour, was postponed. Many believe that Dhoni may not be included in the squad for the limited-overs series in the Carribeans, as the talks are that selectors would be backing up some of the young talents.

The World Cup-winning captain came under severe criticism from all angles after his slow batting display in the recently-concluded ICC World Cup in England. Though, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer for team India, just below the esteemed top-three of the batting line-up, his strike-rate of 87.78 was among the slowest by Indian batters. Also, his renowned ability to keep the scoreboard moving came under the radar during the 10-nation tournament, after he failed to rotate the strike with regularity and bat like his old self.