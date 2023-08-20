Gambhir To Miss IPL 2024, Big Setbeck For LSG | Check Deets

Home

Gambhir is mentoring the franchise since the 2022 edition of IPL and recently LSG appointed Justin Langer as the head coach for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants Mentor Gautam Gambhir will likely to miss the Indian Premier League 2023 due to elections. According to the reports by News18, Gautam Gambhir is not switching teams, but rather taking a break to concentrate on his political obligations during a crucial election year.

“Yes, Gautam Gambhir is likely to just take a break for the next IPL to political commitments. He is not moving to a different team or leaving franchises. There will be a lot of political work involved in the build-up to the Lok Sabha elections, so he wants to focus all his energies towards that,” a source told News18.

Earlier, there was a rumor that Gambhir will leave the LSG ahead of the 2024 IPL season. This is due to the fact that the franchise has recently appointed Justin Langer as their new head coach and MSK Prasad as a strategic consultant. It is believed that Gambhir is not happy with these appointments and feels that he will not be able to play a significant role in the team’s future.

