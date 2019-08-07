External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday evening to shock the nation. The beloved Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader 67 and she died due to a cardiac arrest. The ace leader was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi where she was declared dead. The piece of news sent the whole nation into mourning as Sushma Swaraj was a mass leader and was loved by one and all. The cricket fraternity too mourned the death of the foriegn minister as they paid their condolences by taking to social platforms. ”

I’m beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing & helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JdI0vPxRJP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2019

Oh dear! Too young to go. Loved her feisty attitude. She did well for India. #SushmaSwaraj — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 6, 2019

Here in the West Indies and just heard the terrible news of passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Condolences to her family, gone too soon 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Mp2zRP6GBa — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 6, 2019

Fierce, result-driven & a people’s person – she was all of that & more. A true leader. Still unable to process the news of #sushmaswaraj Ji’s passing away. Extremely disturbed! A big loss for our nation. May you rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/aLUnXfBvi4 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 6, 2019

Heartfelt condolences to family and admirers of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/c3RTBJxgXe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, and Harsh Vardhan, and BJP Working President J.P. Nadda arrived at the hospital as they got the news.

Her body has been taken to her residence at 6, Jantar Mantar from the AIIMS. Her mortal remains would be kept at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. so that people can pay their last respects.

Leaders from across the political spectrum condoled the death of Sushma Swaraj, who had also been the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a “glorious period in Indian politics” had ended and recalled her efforts as External Affairs Minister in his first government in helping any Indians abroad in any trouble.