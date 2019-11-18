Former India cricketer turned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Gautam Gambhir is not having the best of November. The Delhi-born came under fire from the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party in Delhi for ignoring an important parliamentary meeting. Now, his latest comments on former India skipper MS Dhoni has not gone down well with his fans. Gambhir blamed Dhoni for missing out on a ton in the ICC 2011 World Cup finals.

“I have been asked this question many times, as to what happened when I was on 97. I tell everyone that before getting to 97, I never thought about my individual score, but only looked at the target set by Sri Lanka,” Gambhir said in an interview with Lallantop.

Now, Dhoni fans have hit back and how:

What Dhoni said, “Get 3 runs and you’ll complete your hundred”.. What Gambhir heard, “Out ho ja”…#Gautam_गंभीर_नहीं_है — Aatification (@AatifKh96914765) November 18, 2019

Reporter : Say something about Delhi’s pollution Gambhir : In 2011 WC Final, Dhoni won the WC as Captain and people started bursting firecrackers. Today, Delhi is choking because of Dhoni😂😂😂😂 — Pavan Chiyaan (@ChiyaanPavan) November 18, 2019

I was writing the exam so well that I was about to top the class, then suddenly the examiner came and told me “15 mins left” and that diverted my entire focus and I failed. ~Bal Gambhir — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 18, 2019

#Gambhir should be careful about things he says. After #Namo #Dhoni is the only one whose unfounded criticism the public does not tolerate — Alok Sinha (@aloks1nha) November 18, 2019

Dhoni got rank of Lt. Colonel.

Joined army doin patrolling duties as soon as he ws out of team n available. Gambhir becomes MP.

Skips parliamentary meeting on pollution control in delhi,enjoys jalebi poha in Indore n still hs guts to blame MSD for his wicket in 2011WC final👏 — अनिल बेलवाल (@imAbelwal) November 18, 2019

After Gambhir’s dismissal, Dhoni (91*) knitted a 54-run partnership with Yuvraj Singh to take his team over the line in a memorable World Cup showdown versus Sri Lanka.