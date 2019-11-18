Former India cricketer turned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Gautam Gambhir is not having the best of November. The Delhi-born came under fire from the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party in Delhi for ignoring an important parliamentary meeting. Now, his latest comments on former India skipper MS Dhoni has not gone down well with his fans. Gambhir blamed Dhoni for missing out on a ton in the ICC 2011 World Cup finals.
“I have been asked this question many times, as to what happened when I was on 97. I tell everyone that before getting to 97, I never thought about my individual score, but only looked at the target set by Sri Lanka,” Gambhir said in an interview with Lallantop.
Now, Dhoni fans have hit back and how:
After Gambhir’s dismissal, Dhoni (91*) knitted a 54-run partnership with Yuvraj Singh to take his team over the line in a memorable World Cup showdown versus Sri Lanka.