Gautam Gambhir Unhappy With Rohit Sharma’s Statement, Says ”You Try To Win World Cup For Entire Country”

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir, former India cricketer and 2-time World Cup winner was not happy with India skipper Rohit Sharma’s statement following the Men in Blue’s heart breaking loss on the hands of Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 Final on 19th November. Rohit after the match said that he was disappointed that they couldn’t win the World Cup for coach Rahul Dravid.

As per Gambhir, everyone wants to win the World Cup but the aim should be to win it for the country and not for any individual. He says that if one wants to say something like this, they should keep it to themselves.

“Every player, every coach wants to win the World Cup. If he wants a renewal then definitely he should be given that chance. What better than continuity? I would never understand one thing. It happened during our time in 2011 too. When you say that you want to win the World Cup an individual, doesn’t matter who that is… this statement is not right”, Gambhir told to Sportskeeda.

Gambhir said that he has always picked up the bat for the nation and not for any individual.

“You are trying to win the World Cup for the entire country. And if you want to say such a thing then don’t say it in the media. Keep it within yourself. The truth is, it is more important to win a World Cup for the nation. I was asked the same in 2011 when everyone said we were trying to win the World Cup for one individual, I said no I want to win the Cup for my country. I picked up the bat for my country. So Rohit probably shouldn’t have said this,” he added.

