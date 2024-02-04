Home

Sports

Gautam Gambhir Urges ‘Media’ To Let Yashasvi Jaiswal Play Freely After Maiden Double Hundred

Gautam Gambhir Urges ‘Media’ To Let Yashasvi Jaiswal Play Freely After Maiden Double Hundred

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 209 off 290 deliveries in the second Test against England, which was studded by 19 fours and seven sixes.

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring his maiden Test double hundred. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir urged everyone, ‘especially the media’ to not overburden Yashasvi Jaiswal with tags and achievements and let the youngster enjoy his game. Jaiswal made the headlines on Saturday after becoming the third youngest Indian to score a double century in Tests. Only Vinod Kambli and legendary Sunil Gavaskar are ahead of Jaiswal. Notably, Jaiswal was playing just in his 10th Test innings.

Trending Now

Riding on Jaiswal’s 209 from 290 balls, which was studded with 19 fours and seven sixes, India posted 396 all out in the first innings. However, none of the Indian batters could really give Jaiswal company as the next best score was Shubman Gill’s 34.

You may like to read

“I want to congratulate the youngster for his achievement but, more importantly, I want to tell everyone that let the young man play,” Gambhir said after Jaiswal’s remarkable feat. “We have seen in the past that in India we have a habit, especially the media, to over-hype their achievements and give them tags and make them look like heroes.

“The pressure of expectation gets the better of them and the players are not able to play their natural game. Let him grow and enjoy his cricket,” added the two-time World Cup winner. Starting on an overnight score of 179, Jaiswal dealt in boundaries as he saw his partners perish at regular intervals.

Jaiswal’s double ton was a first for India by a left-hander after Gambhir’s 206 against Australia in 2008.

Meanwhile, as far as the match is concerned, India took a 143-run lead after Jasprit Bumrah’s 6/45 rattled the opposition. The Indian pacer’s yorker that dismissed Ollie Pope was a treat to watch.

In the second innings, India have already lost two wickets in the form of both the openers on the third day’s morning. Reacting to his maiden double hundred, Jaiswal stated he was at a loss of words. “I enjoyed it every ball. It was nice to go out there and express myself. I don’t have a lot of words to explain, to be honest. I just enjoyed and I was so happy,” Jaiswal told BCCI.tv.

“I was actually thinking to make it big, 100 percent (after 179 on Day 1). When I reached the double hundred, I really wanted to enjoy the moment. Kisses all to my loved ones,” added the southpaw.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.