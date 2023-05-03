Home

Sports

Gautam Gambhir & Virat Kohli: 5 Iconic Moments Between Indian Cricket Legends On Field – WATCH

Gautam Gambhir & Virat Kohli: 5 Iconic Moments Between Indian Cricket Legends On Field – WATCH

Virat and Gambhir have a long history on field which has a mixture of some sweet and some sour moments.

Gautam Gambhir & Virat Kohli Source: IPL

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are among the two greatest Indian cricketers of all time. The duo started their cricket career with Delhi and then went on to play many matches for India at the highest level. They shared the dressing room with each other for many years and together won the 2011 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. But their relationship in the last few years has deteriorated, and things got heated up once again during the IPL 2023 match between RCB and the Lucknow Super Giants, which was played in Lucknow on May 1.

Here’s a look at five iconic on-field moments between Gambhir and Virat on the cricket field:

You may like to read

Gambhir gave his POTM award to Kohli

During the fourth ODI of the five-match series between India and Sri Lanka in December 2009, Gambhir and Kohli combined to help India win the match by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In that match, Gambhir scored 150 not out to help India chase down the 316-run target for the loss of just three wickets. In that game, apart from Gambhir, Kohli also scored 107 runs from 114 balls. It was Virat’s first hundred in ODIs, and in a heartwarming gesture, when Gambhir was awarded POTM for his show, he gave his award to Virat.

83-run stand in the WC Final

Gambhir and Virat added 83 runs for the third wicket in the World Cup 2011 final against Sri Lanka to help India stabilise the innings after losing Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag early in the 275-run chase. The duo not only helped India bounce back after the twin blows but also laid the foundation for a successful run chase that was later completed by MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

Fight in IPL 2013

During an IPL 2013 match between KKR and RCB, after Virat’s dismissal, Gambhir appeared to have said something into Kohli’s ears, which did not go down well with him. He stopped midway and turned around to retaliate back. The exchange turned nasty, and both of them came charging down towards each other before they were separated by Rajat Bhatia.

Clash in IPL 2016

During the IPL 2016 match between KKR and RCB, Gambhir threw the ball at the non-striker’s end, where Kohli was standing, even though he had no chance of getting the RCB skipper out. For his act on the field, Gambhir had an altercation with Kohli and the match officials after the game.

Clash of heads in IPL 2023

After the conclusion of the IPL 2023 match between RCB and LSG in Lucknow on Monday (May 1) night, Virat and Gambhir burst into a verbal fight with each other once again. Virat was talking to Kyle Mayers after the end of the match when Gambhir took the LSG opener away. The duo then had a verbal fight before their teammates intervened and separated them.

Another angle of the Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir argument and Naveen Ul Haq having some with King Kohli too. #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/gVLQXdNXsI — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 1, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.