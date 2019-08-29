After the Indian government took the decision to abrogate Article 370 to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, it has become the centre stage of the politics between India and Pakistan. While many have lauded the efforts of the Indian administration, some have also criticized the step.

Meanwhile, it has created a huge outrage in Pakistan with the cricketers of the country also joining in to share their thoughts. Several Pakistani cricketers have expressed their disliking of what unfolded in Kashmir. Among many, Shahid Afridi has been the most vocal and on Tuesday he took to his official Twitter account to further share his thoughts on the topic.

Accepting the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call to attend an event in the Pakistani side of Kashmir, the former all-rounder tweeted, “Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC.”

Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren.

On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 28, 2019

However, his tweet did no go down well with one of his old Indian counterparts with whom he once fought various on-field battles. Former cricketer and current BJP MP Gautam Gambhir slammed Afridi on the social media handle and tweeted, “Guys, in this picture Shahid Afridi is asking Shahid Afridi that what should Shahid Afridi do next to embarrass Shahid Afridi so that’s it’s proven beyond all doubts that Shahid Afridi has refused to mature!!! Am ordering online kindergarten tutorials for help @SAfridiOfficial.”

Guys, in this picture Shahid Afridi is asking Shahid Afridi that what should Shahid Afridi do next to embarrass Shahid Afridi so that’s it’s proven beyond all doubts that Shahid Afridi has refused to mature!!! Am ordering online kindergarten tutorials for help @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/uXUSgxqZwK — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 28, 2019

Speaking about his tweet, the MP from East Delhi burst out at Afridi and said if he wanted to politicize every issue why isn’t he joining politics. “Some people do not mature for their entire life. Some people play cricket but their age does not increase. Along with age, the brain also does not improve. If they are so fond of politicising every issue, then why don’t they join politics? However, even politics needs people with a brain – which he does not have, ” Gambhir was quoted as saying to ANI.

#WATCH BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on former Pakistani cricketer, Shahid Afridi’s tweet on Kashmir: Some people never grow up, they play cricket but they never age, their brains don’t grow either. pic.twitter.com/daCosLug6Y — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019

Reportedly, to reflect his desire to work for the interest of Kashmiri people Pakistan PM Imran Khan had nominated himself as the “ambassador” of Kashmir. Speaking at an event with students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the 1097 World Cup-winning captain had said that he would fight for “freedom of Kashmir”. “I have nominated myself as the Ambassador of Kashmir, and will fight the case for freedom of Kashmir till the very end,” added Khan.

Earlier, he had announced that a 30-minute event will be conducted every week to express their solidarity with Kashmiri citizens.