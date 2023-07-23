Home

Gautam Gambhir Wants Yashasvi Jaiswal To Be In Indian Team For T20 World Cup 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is currently a part of the Indian side in the Caribbean, has scored a double ton on Test debut against West Indies.

New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal should be a part of the national side for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 but warned the selectors against chosing players for the top level on the basis of their Indian Premier League performances.

Gambhir’s comments on Jaiswal came in after the youngster showed tremendous promise in IPL 2023 for his side Rajasthan Royals, performed well in domestic cricket and also scored a century in his debut Test against West Indies in the ongoing series in Caribbean.

Jaiswal became the first batter to score a double century and a hundred in the same match, for Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh which was followed by 625 runs in 14 games including a century in IPL 2023.

“In India, the issue is that we take the 2 months of IPL so seriously that whoever does well we add him to the Indian team. Jaiswal has scored a double hundred in domestic cricket both in First Class and One-Day matches,” Gambhir told News18.

According to the two-time World Cup winners, Jaiswal merits his selection to the Indian team straightaway purely on the basis of his consistent domestic performances and his show in the Indin Premier League last season.

However, unlike Jaiswal’s case, Gambhir sounded caustious when asked out Kolkata Knight Riders star Rinku Singh. Despite being a revelation in IPL 2023 for KKR, Gambhir advised not to rush the Aligarh-born into the Indian side straightaway.

Gambhir, who is a mentor with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL, believed that Rinku should prove his consistency in domestic cricket first before beig drafted into the national team. “Rinku Singh’s story is inspiring and he has performed well as well.

“But do not select anyone after one season. Let Rinku score runs in the domestic season and then return to IPL and score runs again and if he is consistent then you can think of adding him to the Indian team,” Gambhir concluded

A left-handed batter, Rinku impressed one and all with his fearless batting at No.6 for KKR. He was the top-scorer for KKR in IPL 2023 with 474 runs in 14 matches, including four half-centuries to his name.

