Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been one of the first voices from cricket to come out and openly welcome Article 370. Gambhir, who has recently become a politician from the Bharatiya Janata Party hailed the top brass for the action they have taken. He also says no one in the past has been able to do what the present government has done. In a patriotic manner, he goes on to say, ‘Kashmir mein tiranga lehraya hai’. “जो कोई ना कर सका वो हमने कर दिखाया है। कश्मीर में भी अपना तिरंगा लहराया हैं 🇮🇳🇮🇳 जय हिंद ! Congratulations India ! कश्मीर मुबारक,” read his tweet welcoming the move.

Other cricketers also took to Twitter to express themselves. “Landmark move – scrapping of #Article370! Looking forward to smoother, and more inclusive times,” read Raina’s post.

Landmark move – scrapping of #Article370! Looking forward to smoother, and more inclusive times. #JaiHind🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 5, 2019

While speaking in Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah earlier said, “Opposition leaders are saying that Article 370 brought Jammu and Kashmir to India. But the fact is that the Maharaja Hari Singh signed on October 27, 1947 (the Instrument of Accession) while Article 370 came into existence in 1949. So this is wrong to say that Article 370 brought Jammu and Kashmir with India.”

The ministry has also requested to take special care to ensure the safety and security of residents of J&K, especially the students in various parts of the country.

Officials said the ministry has directed all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central security agencies to take “necessary precautions” and step up protection of their premises and movements by issuing specific advisories.

“An advisory for remaining on a high alert mode has been issued to all the security forces across the country, especially for their units based in Jammu and Kashmir,” a senior official told media.