The Gautam Gambhir Foundation has been found guilty of unauthorisedly stocking, procuring and distributing Fabiflu medicine to COVID-19 patients, the Delhi High Court was informed by the Delhi government's drug controller on Thursday.

The drug controller submitted that action will be taken without delay against the foundation, drug dealers as also in other such cases which would be brought to its notice. The DCGI was submitting a new report to the court after it was reprimanded for giving a clean chit to Gambhir's foundation earlier.

Furthermore, MLA Praveen Kumar has also been found guilty of similar offences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the court was informed.

The court asked the drug controller to file status reports on further progress in these cases within six weeks and listed the matter for hearing on July 29.

It has been noticed that the big celebrities have procured the Covid-19 medicines to help the general public. However, Gambhir’s foundation has now come under scrutiny for unauthorisedly stocking Covid-19 drugs.

The court proceedings follow a PIL which questions how the politicians were able to procure huge quantities of certain medicines – required for treatment of Covid-19 – and distribute them when patients and medical stores were facing their acute shortages.

The Medical stores and hospitals are running low on supply during these testing times. There was also a huge shortage of Oxygen supply and vaccinations during the second wave of Covid-19 in India but things have slightly improved in the recent past.

With PTI inputs.